3 found dead inside Holmesburg home; police investigating carbon monoxide as possible cause

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two adults and a juvenile were found dead on Thursday when officers were called to a home in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section for a wellness check.

According to police, officers responded to a home in the 4000 block of Ashburner Street at about 12:53 p.m.

When police arrived, they found three bodies. Officers are now investigating if the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators said high levels of carbon monoxide were found when officials entered the home.

A fourth person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said the family was last heard from on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker