ANIMAL CRUELTY

Man charged after 3 Rottweilers found dead inside hot car in New York

A man is arrested after three Rottweilers were found dead in a hot car on Long Island.

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (WPVI) --
Three dogs were found dead after spending more than 11 hours inside a hot car on Long Island, New York on Tuesday, and now their owner is facing charges.

Six dogs, all Rottweilers, were found around 5:40 a.m. inside cages in a Ford Explorer parked in a lot along Montauk Highway in Shirley.

Three of those dogs were dead, and three surviving dogs were transported to the Brookhaven Town Animal Shelter for evaluation.

Investigators said the dogs spent at least 11 hours inside the car. Temperatures climbed to a high of 90 degrees in Shirley on Monday, according to AccuWeather.
The dogs' owner, 41-year-old Carmine Dapruzzo, of Shirley, was charged with animal cruelty.
