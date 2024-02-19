Animal fighting ring operation shut down in Plumstead Township, Pa.

PLUMSTEAD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Forty-nine roosters and hens were rescued from a property in Plumstead Township on Sunday after police responded to an active cockfight.

"They didn't have food, water bowls were frozen over with ice, their cages were just awful, you could see blood stains. Some of them had serious wounds from past fights," said Cindy Kelly, director of communications and development for the Bucks County SPCA.

Police received an anonymous tip about cockfighting on the property Sunday afternoon, and when they arrived they found dozens of chickens and four roosters dead.

Several of the birds had just been fighting in a ring built in a garage.

Authorities say 25 people fled the scene. One man, Cesar Cordova-Morales, was arrested.

Police say he was carrying several bottles of steroids, string and artificial metal spurs - all items commonly used in cockfighting, which is illegal in all 50 states.

"They attach these awful sharp metal blades to their legs like spurs, all with the goal of maximizing the pain that they inflict on each other. It's really gruesome and cruel," said Kelly.

Now the birds are being kept at the SPCA in Quakertown. For now, they're being kept away from cameras because they're evidence.

SPCA officials hope to eventually find them a good home.

"Any living creature deserves respect and this kind of cruelty is inexcusable. It's done for people's amusement and financial gain," said Kelly.

Cordova-Morales is being held on $50,000 bail at the Bucks County Jail.

More charges are pending because police say there are others involved.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Bucks County SPCA at 844-SPCA-Tip (844-772-2847) or reportcruelty@buckscountyspca.org.