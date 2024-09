Man charged after leaving dog tied to park bench for 8 hours in Delaware County

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Delaware County is facing charges after tying a dog to a park bench and leaving the animal for dead on Tuesday.

Abraham Myers, 28, of Glenolden is accused of animal cruelty and neglect, authorities say.

Prospect Park police received a call alerting them to the abandoned dog.

Officers say she was dehydrated after being left alone for more than eight hours.

The animal has since been rescued and given proper care.