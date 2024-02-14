Dead dog, 26 other animals found inside NJ home; owner facing cruelty charges

GALLOWAY, TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 23-year-old man from Wildwood Crest, New Jersey is facing charges of cruelty to animals.

According to investigators, officers found a dead dog at Jason Millar's home on the 100 block of Zurich Avenue in Galloway Township following an animal cruelty complaint.

The investigation led police to discover 25 additional dogs and one cat living in poor conditions with insufficient access to food and water.

Millar was taken into custody on February 10 and then released on a summons pending a future court date.