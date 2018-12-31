3 firefighters hurt battling church blaze in Dover

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) --
Investigators are trying to pinpoint the cause of a fire that broke out in a Delaware church.

The fire broke out at the Little Union Church on West Denney's Road in Dover early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames shooting from the building.

There was no one inside at the time, but three firefighters were hurt battling the blaze.

They are in listed in good condition.

The State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

