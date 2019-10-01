3 men hurt after triple shooting in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three men are listed in stable condition after a triple shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia.

It happened around 8:23 p.m. on the 5500 block of Hunter Street.

Police say they found a 21-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and one unidentified man suffering from gunshot wounds.

They are all listed in stable condition at area hospitals.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
