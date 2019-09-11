3 pedestrians struck by driver in shopping plaza parking lot, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three pedestrians were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a driver on Tuesday night in South Philadelphia, according to police.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot located at 11th and Washington.

Police say all three women were struck by a vehicle that was traveling in reverse.

All three of the pedestrians were rushed to an area hospital. Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition, the third victim is listed as stable.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time.
