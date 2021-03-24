3 seriously injured after head-on crash in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were seriously injured after a head-on crash in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night.It happened just before 8 p.m. on Cottman Avenue just south of Bustleton Avenue.The view from Chopper 6 showed debris scattered across the roadway after the two-vehicle crash.Three people were rushed to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on their conditions, but police called the injuries serious.Investigators are still working to determine what caused the collision.