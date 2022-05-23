stabbing

2 men stabbed at Philly train stations including 30th Street Station

Police say the victim at 30th Street Station was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
By
Stabbings at train stations including 30th Street Station investigated

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two stabbings at train stations including 30th Street Station.

According to officials, a maintenance worker was found stabbed inside a bathroom at 30th Street Station in Center City.

It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The suspect fled the scene.

Just after 2 a.m. Monday, police say a 63-year-old man was stabbed and robbed while sleeping on a bench outside the Arrott Transportation Center in Frankford.

Police believe the victim is homeless.

Following the attack, the suspect ran off with the victim's backpack.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
