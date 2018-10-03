U.S. & WORLD

4 arrested for series of Los Angeles celebrity burglaries

EMBED </>More Videos

4 arrested for series of Los Angeles celebrity burglaries. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018.

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles police have arrested four people for a series of burglaries that targeted the homes of celebrities, including Rihanna, Christina Milian, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

Three men, ages 18 and 19, and one man's mother have been arrested.

At a news conference Tuesday, police displayed recovered items they believe were stolen, including expensive watches, handbags, jewelry and cellphones.

Investigators say they found a list of additional targets that included Lebron James and actors Viola Davis and Matt Damon.

Police say the victims were chosen when their social media postings and schedules indicated they would be away from home.

Woods' home in Woodland Hills was broken into Thursday as he played against the Minnesota Vikings at the L.A. Coliseum.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldburglarycelebritybreak-inarrestrihannalebron james
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Boy who can't play outside becomes honorary officer
4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
Officials: Mail suspected of ricin sent to the Pentagon
Strangers help vet raise money for his own funeral
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Students report being attacked on Broad Street Line
Toys 'R' Us returns? New owners looking to bring back stores
Speed-detection cameras likely for stretch of Roosevelt Boulevard
N.J. teenager hospitalized from paintball attack
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Viking statue at Boathouse Row pulled from Schuylkill River
Gun-mounted cameras given to police in Lehigh Co.
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
Show More
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Police remove snake from SUV in West Chester
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Less Humid Today
$50M richer: Wharton receives largest gift in school's history
More News