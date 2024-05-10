Governor Shapiro calls on Penn to disband encampment; 6 students placed on temporary leave

Pa. Gov. Shapiro calls Penn encampment 'unstable' and 'unacceptable' during a press event on May 9, 2024.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday called on the University of Pennsylvania to disband a pro-Palestinian encampment that has spent two weeks on the Ivy League campus in Phialdpehia.

While giving remarks during an event in Westmoreland County, Governor Shapiro called the situation at Penn "unstable" and "unacceptable."

READ MORE: University of Pennsylvania announces increased security for upcoming commencement

"Over the last 24 hours at the University of Pennsylvania, the situation has gotten even more unstable and out of control, more rules have been violated," said Shapiro. "All students should feel safe when they're on campus. All students have a legal right to feel safe on campus, and the University of Pennsylvania has an obligation to their safety. It is past time for the university to act, to address this to disband the encampment and to restore order and safety on campus."

The governor's statements come as six student protesters were placed on mandatory temporary leaves of absence, according to Penn.

"These actions are a result of the University's continuing response to the unauthorized encampment on College Green," a statement from the university said.

It's been 15 days since protesters started gathering on the campus.

The encampment swelled as activity by protesters picked up overnight into Thursday morning.

READ MORE: Penn's interim president says pro-Palestinian encampment is 'causing fear for many'

Penn police have maintained a presence there, as have Philadelphia police following Penn's request to the city for resources.

Police vans arrived Wednesday night and were stationed near the quad.

The statue of Ben Franklin was, once again, was covered and defaced, but by Thursday morning crews were able to clean up the statue.

The protesters are demanding that Penn disclose its investments, and cuts ties with businesses that support Israel.

Penn's interim president said earlier this week the university already met with protesters twice and continue to propose additional meetings.

He says the encampment should end and continues to say it is in violation of university policies, disrupting campus operations and events.

Penn has announced increased security measures for commencement later this month as a pro-Palestinian encampment continues.

Penn officials say there will be a "high level of security" at all Franklin Field gates and on the field inside the stadium for the May 20 graduation ceremony.