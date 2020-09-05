4 found dead following fire in North Philadelphia home

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four people were found dead following a fire in a house in North Philadelphia, officials say.

The fire broke out just before 8 a.m. on the 3300 block of Kip Street.

Firefighters reported arriving at the scene to find flames shooting from the first floor of the home with reports of people trapped.

Neighbors tell Action News they heard someone screaming about a fire and then called 911.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel discusses the firefighting efforts at a North Philadelphia house fire where 4 were found dead



Philadelphia Fire Commission Adam Thiel said pending the confirmation of the medical examiner there appear to be 4 fatalities.

Thiel said the victims were found inside the house when firefighters made their way into the burning home.

The fire marshal is on the scene investigating. There is no word as to what might have caused the fire at this time.

