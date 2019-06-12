4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown

NORRISTOWN (WPVI) -- Crews have been working through the night Monday to secure the homes surrounding the collapse of four row homes in Norristown.

The four homes on the 1000 block of Willow Street collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

Montgomery County officials said one of the houses was slated for demolition. However, before that could happen it crumbled, taking down the adjacent homes along with it.

Officials have not said if the homes were occupied.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
norristown boroughpennsylvania newscollapse
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Police: Woman fatally stabbed after argument over parking space
Mother warning others of apparent college panhandling scheme
Chaos breaks out during funeral for well-known ATV rider
Suspect shot after police chase ends in crash in Delco
Neighbors rally behind beloved pot belly pig
Police: Man arrested in random shooting of Calif. deputy at Jack in the Box
Show More
2 in custody, 1 sought after pursuit ends with crash in Delaware
Venomous copperhead snake bites man in New Jersey
New video shows triple shooting in West Philadelphia
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
Woman facing charges in NJ laundry room theft
More TOP STORIES News