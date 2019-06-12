4 homes collapse on Willow Street in Norristown

NORRISTOWN (WPVI) -- Crews have been working through the night Monday to secure the homes surrounding the collapse of four row homes in Norristown.The four homes on the 1000 block of Willow Street collapsed Tuesday afternoon.Montgomery County officials said one of the houses was slated for demolition. However, before that could happen it crumbled, taking down the adjacent homes along with it.Officials have not said if the homes were occupied.