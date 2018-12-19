EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4729707" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four people were found executed inside of a home as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on November 20, 2018.

Action News has learned three more suspects have been charged in the murders of four people found dead in a Southwest Philadelphia basement.30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson, and 34-year-old Keith Garner have all been arraigned on murder charges.Philadelphia police had already charged 32-year-old Jahill Porter last month in connection with the killings.Authorities have said they believe two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found a stash of drugs while renovating homes.Police say when they tried to sell the stash, the men were killed along with the two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.-----