4 now charged in quadruple murder in Southwest Philadelphia basement

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Action News has learned three more suspects have been charged in the murders of four people found dead in a Southwest Philadelphia basement.
30-year-old Robert Long, 36-year-old Nasir Moss-Robertson, and 34-year-old Keith Garner have all been arraigned on murder charges.

Philadelphia police had already charged 32-year-old Jahill Porter last month in connection with the killings.

Authorities have said they believe two stepbrothers, 31-year-old William Taylor and 28-year-old Akeem Mattox, found a stash of drugs while renovating homes.

Police say when they tried to sell the stash, the men were killed along with the two sisters, 20-year-old Tiyaniah Hopkins and 17-year-old Yaleah Hall.

