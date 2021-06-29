Plans are underway for an exciting 4th of July celebration in the Philadelphia region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10842653" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Customers are encouraged to buy fireworks early due to a supply shortage affecting shipment of fireworks across the country.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There were few celebrations for the 4th of July in the Philadelphia region last year, so people everywhere are looking forward to celebrating the upcoming holiday."It was almost nobody outside which is sad for a holiday like that," said Craig Bullock of Germantown."I'm just happy to be out to see family, see people, feel fresh air," added Chloe Long of Abington.Though some traditions are still on pause."As a kid, my mom and dad used to bring me down here and we would set our blankets up. It was awesome, it was packed," said Narberth native Linda O'Keefe.However, Narberth Park will not be packed with people for 4th of July fireworks this year.The Fourth of July Planning Committee has disbanded saying they don't have enough volunteers to continue."I'm hoping that people will start up, like the younger people that have little families will, and kind of carry it on," said O'Keefe.Mayor Andrea Deutsch says after hearing the news, 150 people have sent in emails to volunteer for next year's celebration.How about a parade?There's one in Smyrna, Delaware July 3 at 9:30 a.m.On the 4th, the parade kicks off in Norristown, Pa. at 10 a.m. Another begins in Haddon Township, New Jersey at 11:30 a.m.On Saturday, July 3, pull up a lawn chair in the lots along 7th and Bilger streets in South Philadelphia. There, Live! Hotel and Casino will be lighting up the sky at 9:30 p.m.Camden is setting off fireworks over the Delaware River at 9:30 p.m. on the 4th of July during its annual Freedom Festival.Of course, we can't forget the Parkway in Philadelphia. Wawa Welcome America is back with a bang on Sunday, July 4."The Benjamin Franklin Parkway will close to traffic at about 8 p.m. and we're going to ask folks to get in position for the fireworks show at 9:30," said Michael DelBene, President & CEO Wawa Welcome America.