Crash involving 5 vehicles under investigation in Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on investigating a five-car crash in the city's Germantown section on Sunday night.
It happened along Germantown Avenue near School House Lane just before 10:30 p.m.
Police on scene tell Action News a total of five cars are involved.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
