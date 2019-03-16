5 hospitalized after fire breaks out in Wynnefield home

WYNNEFIELD (WPVI) -- Five people were rushed to the hospital this morning after their Wynnefield home caught fire overnight.Action News was on the scene around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 2100 block of North 50th Street.Firefighters rushed in and pulled one man to safety.He is now in critical condition with serious burns and smoke inhalation.Two others jumped from a second story window to escape the flames.One neighbor tells Action News he grabbed his hose to fight the flames.Neighbors also say they homeowner owned a nearby gas station.-----