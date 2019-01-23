5 injured in Delco hazmat incident

TRAINER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a hazmat incident injured multiple people in Trainer, Delaware County.

First responders arrived at the Monroe Energy facility just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Emergency services say the incident was contained to the inside of the building.

Five people were being treated for minor injuries. Officials say those injured will be decontaminated on site.

At this point, investigators are not sure what type of chemical caused the incident.

