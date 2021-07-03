Woman, 55, extremely critical after robbery in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 55-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot in Kensington during a robbery.The incident happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of E. Westmoreland Street.Police say the woman was walking when she was approached by a man, who put a gun to her head.She was shot once in the ear and taken to Temple University Hospital listed in extremely critical condition.The man took her purse and even picked up shell casings, officials say.Police say it was all captured on video. The suspect is described as an African-American-lanky build, last seen wearing a royal blue outfit.If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact police.