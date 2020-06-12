6 hospitalized after shootout in Tioga, police search for group of suspects

NOW: 6 shot during shootout in Tioga section of Philly.



Chaotic scene involving victims driving themselves to hospitals, medics picking up one on the way, and another victim running into someone's house for help but was told to leave, according to police.@6abc pic.twitter.com/Lf5T7zKMG0 — Corey Davis (@CoreyDavis6abc) June 12, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five men and one woman are hospitalized after a possible gang-related shootout in the Tioga section of Philadelphia Friday morning, according to police.Investigators said the shootout started at N. Broad and Colwyn streets.It's described by police as a chaotic scene.They said four victims drove themselves to hospitals, medics picked up one on the way, and another victim ran into someone's house for help but was told to leave.The intersection is next to Hunting Park, and is not far from where N. Broad Street meets Roosevelt Boulevard.Police said, around 1:30 a.m., the six victims were seen on surveillance video standing outside when a black car pulled up. A group of men jumped out and started firing.The six victims scattered, with most running down Colwyn Street, according to police.Someone in the group of six started shooting back while running, police said.Investigators said the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the back and lower extremities.They are stable and expected to recover, police said.Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said the shooting is a major concern and is asking anyone with information to come forward.