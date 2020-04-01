6 Minute Meal: LaLo's Spamsilog

The Meal:
Spamsilog, aka Spam with rice & eggs from Neal Santos, co-owner of LaLo at the Bourse Food Hall.
For Neal, it's a twice a week breakfast favorite but he says it's a meal you can enjoy any time of day. And he tells us that Spam is such an iconic food in Hawaiian, Korean and Filipino cuisines that a can of Spam is a popular Christmas gift.
SPAMSILOG
1 can of SPAM
Tip: LaLo uses housemade Spam
1 tbsp of brown sugar
2 eggs
1 cup of cooked rice
Tip: You can prepare a big batch of rice and use throughout the week. The restaurant uses garlic fried white rice but you can use whatever you have/want.
1/4 cup of pickled vegetables
Tip: You can buy this or omit it
1 scallion for garnish
1 tbsp of fried garlic
Tip: You can buy this or omit the fried garlic. The restaurant makes them by frying slices of garlic in a little oil
Heat up a small skillet with some vegetable oil to 325 degrees
Slice up your SPAM about a 1/4 inch thick
Fry your spam about 2.5 minutes on one side, then flip
Add your brown sugar
Tip: This adds a sweetness to the salty meat and creates a caramelized crust on the Spam
Set aside
Wipe your pan clean and heat up some more vegetable oil to fry your eggs
Tip: You can prepare your eggs your favorite way-sunny side up, scrambled, maker's choice.
Tip: Add water to the eggs and cover to speed the cooking
Serve with some white rice & pickled vegetables
Garnish with scallion and fried garlic.
LaLo inside the Bourse Food Hall
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
https://www.lalophilly.com
