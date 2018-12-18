6-month-old baby found floating face up in pond; father charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Police rescue 6-month-old girl from pond after father tells them he tried to drown her in it

GREENWOOD, Missouri --
Authorities in Missouri arrested a father after he walked into a police station and admitted he tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in a pond.

Police found the 6-month-old face up in the icy water. She appeared lethargic, her eyes were wide, and she appeared lifeless. Her temperature was 87.9 degrees.

Police estimate the baby was in the water 5 to 10 minutes.

"Somebody was certainly watching out over that kid today, without a doubt," Lt. Aaron Fordham of the Greenwood Police Department said to KMBC-TV.

Greenwood police Cpl. Thomas Calhoun used CPR and was able to get the child to breathe normally. Officers removed the girl's wet clothing in an attempt to warm her, and Greenwood Police Chief Greg Hallgrimson wrapped the baby in his own uniform shirt until the EMTs could arrive on scene and rush her for medical care.

Police say during the confession, the baby's father, Jonathon Zicarelli, appeared "emotionally removed."
He confessed that for 24 hours he had had "bad thoughts" and there were financial and holiday stresses as well.

"To describe his demeanor, he was very kind of detached in a sense, I guess you could say," said Lt. Fordham. "I think there's probably more close calls on this than we would like to admit."

"If anyone is in a crisis state, or something like that, I would certainly advise that they would seek out help and there's a lot of resources out there," Lt. Fordham added.

The baby is currently in stable condition. Her father is facing assault charges. Doctors say any brain damage might not show up for a while.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
father chargeddrowningchild endangermentu.s. & worldMissouri
Top Stories
Eagles playoff chances: Panthers lose, 1 step closer to Wild Card
Suspect charged in murder of mother near newborn daughter
Man in alleged GoFundMe scam facing jail on traffic charges
Man with sword surrenders after Strawberry Mansion standoff
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of Fortnite over 'Carlton Dance'
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
Judge to Michael Flynn: 'Arguably, you sold your country out'
Volunteers build ramp for 2-year-old paralyzed in Mays Landing crash
Show More
Philadelphia records most homicides in over a decade
Woman, friend slashed after trying to pet dog on bus
Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart on birthday
Trump administration moves to ban bump stocks
Vigil for mother murdered in front of newborn daughter
More News