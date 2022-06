EMBED >More News Videos Action News is mourning the loss of longtime assignment editor and our friend, Eric Hughes.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A friend, colleague and hero to many here at Action News was honored on Wednesday.Assignment editor Eric Hughes died last July after a long illness. His wife, Sharon, son, Eric Jr., and daughter Ashley joined his Action News family here at the station as we dedicated the assignment desk in his honor. He worked there for more than 30 years.He was tremendous journalist and an even better human being.Now, we'll be reminded of him and the humanity he brought to this job every day.He made us all better through his work and he'll do the same through his memory.