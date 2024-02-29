6abc Philly Blood Drive with the Red Cross

Looking to donate blood? Join the 6abc Philly Blood Drive on March 27, 2024, at two locations in Pennsylvania and NJ

6abc Philly Blood Drive

Wednesday, March 27, 2024



9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Two Locations!



Pennsylvania

Courtyard by Marriott

4100 Presidential Boulevard



Philadelphia, PA 19131



New Jersey

Collingswood Grand Ballroom

315 White Horse Pike

Collingswood, NJ 08107

Click Here to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Use sponsor code "6abc." All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age(16 with parental consent in PA and DE), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.