Young Philadelphia toddler shares rendition of Action News theme song

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia toddler has picked up a new hobby during his time at home--he's become a huge fan of Action News, particularly, our theme song.Video shared with 6abc shows 19-month-old Luke O'Neil doing his best to sing along to "Move Closer to Your World."His mother Megan tells us Luke does not miss a newscast now that the family is home all of the time, and he starts singing every time he hears the music.Share your coronavirus story with Action News. CLICK HERE to learn more.