Debbie Gibson Performing new Christmas song in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just 17 days away from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade, and we have a star-studded lineup joining us for our party on the Parkway.

Alicia Vitarelli has been chatting with the stars who are helping us celebrate. On Monday, she lived out her childhood dream of hanging out with Debbie Gibson. Gibson has had a career that's 35 years strong, and she's back with us for the parade a second time.

"I'm doing a full production number that you'll see on the big screen," Gibson says. "There may even be some dancing Christmas trees involved. It's really a lot of fun what we've got planned. As an East Coast girl, I know that East Coasters have discerning taste. They like who they like. If you get invited back, you're in. I feel really welcome, warm and fuzzy and grateful to be a part of the celebration in Philly again this year."

Gibson was part of our parade back in 2013 and now she's back, with a brand new original song from her first-ever holiday album 'Winterlicious.'

"I'll be performing one of my originals called 'Jingle Those Bells,'" Gibson says. "Get ready to jingle those bells for everybody to keep warm."

Gibson is also bringing her 'Winterlicious' holiday tour to Rivers Casino Philadelphia on December 3. Click here for details.

