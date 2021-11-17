6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Share your 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade photos and videos!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Share your Thanksgiving Day Parade photos and videos! You might see them on Action News!

By submitting photos to 6abc, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights and permissions to grant us this license for its use, including the following:

  • You confirm that you took the image/video and are its copyright owner. Or you confirm that you are the copyright owner's authorized agent. In addition, you confirm that you have all of the necessary rights to grant us this license for its use.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, non-exclusive permission to reproduce, use, and edit the image/video on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You give WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, permission to distribute the image/video to WPVI-TV's licensees, including, but not limited to, other ABC-owned stations, affiliates, partners, assigns, and other licensees, for their use on all platforms, in all media (now known or hereafter developed), including, without limitation, broadcast, online, streaming, and social media, for any purpose, including, but not limited to, promotional uses, worldwide in perpetuity.


  • You understand that you will receive no payment or royalty for any use under this agreement; that WPVI-TV, on behalf of 6abc, is under no obligation to use, edit or distribute the material; and that you have no right to inspect or approve any use of the material.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parenting6abc dunkin' thanksgiving day celebration6abc thanksgiving day parade
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade returns
2021 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade | Guests, prizes & more!
Watch Dann Cuellar's annual preview of Thanksgiving Day parade
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
Here's why you should get your Christmas tree early this year
More TOP STORIES News