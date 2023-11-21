Sharpe Family Singers return to 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade with two performances

The Sharpe Family Singers will be performing not once, but twice at this year's 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's just two days until the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade and one of our favorite family singing sensations is joining us once again.

The Sharpe Family Singers from New Jersey are YouTube sensations, and this year they're performing twice: at the beginning and the end of the parade.

"This year, we're doing two songs," says Samantha Sharpe. "We're doing 'Go the Distance' from Disney's Hercules, and then a Christmas song from our Christmas album. We are doing 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas.'"

Mom and Dad, Ron and Barbra, met on Broadway.

They have 4 kids: Samantha, Logan and twins, Aidan and Connor. They've been compared to both the Von Trapps and the Partridge Family.

They have more than eight million followers on TikTok alone and they're known for their harmonies and family-friendly content.

This is their second time in our parade and they say it's becoming a tradition for them.

"We love Philadelphia," says Ron Sharpe. "We love coming down there."

"We had so much fun going on the float and seeing all the people there," says Logan. "People were throwing us footballs and people were getting us food. Everybody was so nice. We wanted to come back!"

You can see the Sharpe Family Singers at the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade at 8:30 a.m. on 6abc.

