WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Sit-up and should press - Today's Tip
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Shoshana is taking the sit-up to the next level!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen tried saving friend in Schuylkill River drowning: Police
NJ officer accused of 'unjustified' use of pepper spray on teen, friend
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Woman critical in West Oak Lane hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Humid, Occasional Downpours Today
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
N.J. officer, K9 help find missing boy sleeping under tree
Show More
Firefighters rescue person from burning home in Camden Co.
Biden to visit Philly for discussion on reopening economy
FedEx worker fired after protest video shows imitation of George Floyd's death
Parks on Tap returns to Philly
Gov. Wolf, GOP lawmakers clash over emergency declaration
More TOP STORIES News