6abc hosts reception for National Association of LGBTQ Journalists in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc was proud to celebrate LGBTQIA+ journalists at our studio in Wynnefield Heights on Thursday night.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazencia and Vice President of Community Engagement Niki Hawkins hosted a reception for ABC News colleagues who are attending this year's National Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

The organization is holding its annual convention at the Lowes Hotel in Center City, Philadelphia.