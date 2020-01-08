6th Annual Winter Coat Drive gives warmth to dozens of men, women, and children

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dozens of men, women, and children will be warm this winter, thanks to a fundraiser that couples donations with drafts.Action News stopped by the Tap Room on 19th in South Philadelphia Wednesday, for the 6th Annual Winter Coat Drive.The event, put on by the Girard Estate Neighbors Association, offers people a free beer, in exchange for a jacket or other warm-weather accessory.Girard estate neighbors association's Jessica Frye was very pleased with the effort. "It's always a really great turnout we bag sometimes 10 up to 16 contractor bags of coats".The donated items will go to Bethesda Project and Maternity Care Coalition.The event runs until 10 Wednesday night.