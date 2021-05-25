Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside 7-Eleven store in Hamilton Twp.

HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged for the murder of a young woman outside of a 7-Eleven in Mercer County, authorities said.

Joshua Lopez, 23, was taken into custody in Ewing Township late Monday evening.

According to police, Lopez shot and killed 23-year-old Katherine Montenegro in the parking lot of the store on Lalor Street in Hamilton Township on May 18.

Detectives said that Lopez and the victim were acquaintances.



Lopez is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree certain persons not to possess a firearm.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Ahmad Mansur at (609) 989-6406.
