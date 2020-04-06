7-year-old boy shot, killed in Chester, Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6079901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting has left a child injured on Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old boy is dead following a shooting Sunday night in Chester, Delaware County.It happened along the 2600 block of Swarts Street around 9 p.m.Police have identified the child as Sinsir Parker.Investigators said Parker was shot in the face while getting caught in the barrage of bullets, during a drive-by shooting.Neighbors said they heard more than a dozen gunshots."I heard about 15 shots ring out. I heard it come across the scanner and the Ring that it was a drive-by. I called my local friends on the block and they said two cars came down and just rang out about 15 shots and a little boy caught the bullet in the head," said one resident.Police have not yet made any arrests.This is Chester's 14th homicide this year.