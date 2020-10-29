West Philadelphia neighbors struggle as businesses remain boarded up

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Signs of looting, clean-up and boarded up businesses fill the area around 60th and Market streets in West Philadelphia.

"It's not easy and it's cold and it's raining and now you got to go on the hunt just to pay your phone bill, groceries and it's just hard," said Sister Ransom of West Philadelphia.

Ransom had travel miles away to pay her phone bill, and now she's wondering how she will get her medicine since several pharmacies are shutdown.

WATCH: Looters hit several businesses in Philadelphia after officers fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr.
EMBED More News Videos

Looters hit several businesses in Philadelphia after officers fatally shoot Walter Wallace Jr. on October 26, 2020.



"It's difficult because thank God my doctor called me this morning asking if I'm having problems...I can't get no medication at all," Ransom said.

The Sunshine Food Market also has no clue when it will be reopen after being hit by looters.

"They broke a lot of our equipped stuff that physically runs the store our servers. Like they were intentionally smashing equipment for no reason besides them taking products out of the store," Owner Mohamad Mustafa said. "If someone wants bread, eggs they're going to probably have to go out of West Philadelphia to get it because a lot of stores just like mine got hit up."

It's a long road ahead in terms of recovery for the community and the businesses.

"Not everybody's a bad guy it's certain people who take advantage of the situation," Mustafa said.

"It needs to stop there's another way to voice your opinion and that's by speaking up, praying and vote," Ransom said.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attorney: Bodycam video shows Walter Wallace Jr. was in mental 'breakdown'
ATM explosions in Philly linked to homemade devices
City Council passes ban on "less than lethal" force against protesters
Police vow to release bodycam video of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
AccuWeather Alert: Another Round of Rain Overnight, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
Show More
Vote 2020: What New Jersey Voters Need to Know
Philly gives advice for voting in-person as COVID-19 cases rise
What is voter suppression?
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
Philadelphia pharmacy reopens despite looting
More TOP STORIES News