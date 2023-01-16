Philadelphia carriage company stops tours - at least for now

When Action News reached out to the company on Monday, a representative said 76 Carriage Tours was temporarily closed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seventy-six Carriage Tours has been providing horse carriage rides in Philadelphia since 1976, but you won't see them on the streets right now or in the near future. They've abruptly stopped.

Action News has learned the stables on Hancock Street in Kensington are cleared out.

A spokesperson said they are in the process of relocating and they do intend to reopen sometime in the spring.

The company has been a target of animal rights activists for years, demanding they end the rides.

There was no set date on when the carriage rides would resume, but 76 Carriage Tours said to keep an eye on their website.