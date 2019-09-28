76-year-old New Jersey woman lost $120K in online dating fraud scheme

EVESHAM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man scammed a 76-year-old woman in New Jersey out of thousands of dollars in an online dating scheme, authorities said.Evesham police said that Sulaimon Kadelu, who portrayed himself in a romantic relationship with her online, defrauded her out of $125,000.The victim says she met the man on the dating app "OurTime" AND took out a bank loan believing he would use the money to come to the United States.Kadelu was actually in Old Bridge, New Jersey where he used an ATM to retrieve the money, authorities said.