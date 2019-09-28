new jersey news

76-year-old New Jersey woman lost $120K in online dating fraud scheme

EVESHAM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man scammed a 76-year-old woman in New Jersey out of thousands of dollars in an online dating scheme, authorities said.

Evesham police said that Sulaimon Kadelu, who portrayed himself in a romantic relationship with her online, defrauded her out of $125,000.

The victim says she met the man on the dating app "OurTime" AND took out a bank loan believing he would use the money to come to the United States.

Kadelu was actually in Old Bridge, New Jersey where he used an ATM to retrieve the money, authorities said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamdatingcrimeromanceonline datingnew jersey news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW JERSEY NEWS
Collingswood student arrested, charged after bringing gun to class, police say
Forensic expert offers insight into search for missing NJ girl
Maple Shade officers honored for their life-saving actions
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Forensic expert offers insight into search for missing NJ girl
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Illegal dumping caught on camera in Southwest Philadelphia
Q102's Jingle Ball concert lineup revealed
2 partially decomposed bodies found in Port Richmond home
AccuWeather: First Weekend of Fall Will Feel Like Summer
Collingswood student arrested, charged after bringing gun to class, police say
Show More
Kids dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County home
Delaware County community honors resource officer whose son died
Haverford Township police warn motorists of phony panhandler scheme
Elementary school raises awareness for kids fighting cancer
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
More TOP STORIES News