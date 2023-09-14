WATCH LIVE

Developers for proposed 76ers arena push back timeline to present their plans in Philadelphia

Councilmembers were met by protesters on Thursday morning, demonstrating against the arena.

6abc Digital Staff
Thursday, September 14, 2023 9:58PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The developers of the proposed 76ers arena in Chinatown are now pushing back the timeline to present their plans to the city council.

A spokesperson for '76 Devco' says the company now believes that the winter council session makes more sense, rather than fall.

They say that will allow time for Philadelphia's impact studies to be complete.

This decision came just hours before the council gaveled in for the start of its fall session.

Councilmembers were met by protesters on Thursday morning, demonstrating against the arena.

The group was there to specifically remind Councilman Mark Squilla, who represents that area, that he said he would not back the development of the arena without community support.

SEE ALSO | Up close: Debate over proposed 76ers arena near Chinatown heats up | Nydia Han talks with both sides

