visions

Sixers Stixers Drumline Director keeps kids off the streets with after-school program

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Sixers Stixers Drumline Director keeps kids off the streets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 76ers' Sixers Stixers Drill Team director Antoine Mapp is inspiring kids to march to the beat of a different drummer.

Mapp was recently named Artistic Drumline Director for Musicopia, an organization that helps fund after-school music programs to poverty-stricken areas.

Mapp also directs his own drill team, The West Powelton Steppers.

But the West Philadelphia native is providing more than just drum skills to his students, he mentors them and helps keep them safe and off the streets.

Support the West Powelton Drill Team & Drum Line | Facebook
Musicopia| Instagram | Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphia 76ersblack history monthblack owned businessvisions
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISIONS
20-year-old Reading Councilman juggles college, basketball, politics
Ducis Rodgers interviews Doc Rivers on hoops, race, culture, activism
Young Black farmers sowing the seeds of farming's future
Eric Pryor named PAFA's first Black president, CEO
TOP STORIES
James Harden: "Philly was my first choice" even when in Houston
Ben Simmons speaks after trade, uncertain of timetable for Nets debut
Police identify man fatally stabbed in Wawa parking lot
Biden to address Ukraine situation this afternoon
Philly POPS' Dancin' in the Streets brings Motown to Kimmel Center
North Philly shooting leaves 1 injured, school on lockdown
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
Show More
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Mary J. Blige headlines 2022 Roots Picnic | See full lineup
Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
Delay for Pa. school after demonstration over masks, threats
New Jersey man admits taking Pelosi's microphones on Jan. 6
More TOP STORIES News