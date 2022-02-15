PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 76ers' Sixers Stixers Drill Team director Antoine Mapp is inspiring kids to march to the beat of a different drummer.
Mapp was recently named Artistic Drumline Director for Musicopia, an organization that helps fund after-school music programs to poverty-stricken areas.
Mapp also directs his own drill team, The West Powelton Steppers.
But the West Philadelphia native is providing more than just drum skills to his students, he mentors them and helps keep them safe and off the streets.
Support the West Powelton Drill Team & Drum Line | Facebook
Musicopia| Instagram | Facebook
Sixers Stixers Drumline Director keeps kids off the streets with after-school program
VISIONS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News