8-year-old dies after allegedly mistaking dad's crystal meth for breakfast cereal

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors say Curtis Collman, Jr., was convulsing and having seizures for hours before he died.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana --
Prosecutors are hoping to put a man in prison for 50 years after his young son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.

Curtis Collman is charged with the death of his 8-year-old son, Curtis, Jr., in addition to facing charges for pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, WAVE-TV reports.

On June 21, investigators said the second grader started eating what he thought was breakfast cereal on a plate after telling his father he was hungry.

Instead, police said the boy was eating crystal meth. By the time he was done, Curtis had consumed 180 times the lethal limit.

"Just your worst nightmare as a parent," Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant said.

Curtis Collman was taken into custody after his son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.



The boy's father allegedly threatened a female friend at gunpoint when she tried to call 911 for help. Prosecutors said he even stopped his own parents from getting help for the boy, who was having seizures and convulsing.
"An 8-year-old child more than likely suffered for many hours," detective Tom Barker said. "It upsets you."

Investigators said the elder Collman's previous record includes charges for trafficking and sexual misconduct with a minor. He was also arrested by police once for a high-speed chase.

The suspect is seeking to have his bond reduced to await trial at home. Prosecutors say they're going to fight to keep him behind bars.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsu.s. & worldmethcerealarrest
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Connecticut officer decides to pay for shoplifter's items
Officer who worked 32 years without sick day gets last radio call
Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage
Man arrested for attempted carjacking and assault in New Castle
Jackknifed tractor-trailer causes traffic problems on I-295 in Cherry Hill
Show More
Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
4 people rescued from Washington Township house fire
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
More News