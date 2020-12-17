10 evaluated for carbon monoxide exposure following incident in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say 10 people were being evaluated Thursday morning for exposure to carbon monoxide after an incident in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.

Fire officials said crews responded to the 5900 block of Ridge Avenue just after 8:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to an area hospital for further treatment, authorities said.

First responders say none of the injuries appear to be serious.

The cause of the carbon monoxide leak is under investigation.
