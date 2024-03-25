9 Prime brings fine dining to historic building in West Chester

9 Prime is elevated steakhouse fare with nine cuts of prime steaks to choose from and a cocktail menu that includes a number of bank-themed drinks.

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County's first bank is now its most luxe dining destination.

9 Prime took over The First National Bank building in downtown West Chester and has renovated the historic space that dates back to 1863.

You will find some of the original bank features like the teller windows and the vault, which has been restored and converted into a private dining area.

The menu is elevated steakhouse fare with nine cuts of prime steaks to choose from.

They offer dry-aged meats that are aged in-house.

The cocktail menu includes a number of bank-themed drinks.

Elegance is the main goal with soundproof walls, custom-made chandeliers and a grand staircase as you enter the restaurant.

9 Prime | Facebook | Instagram

9 North High Street, West Chester PA 19380