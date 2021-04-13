9-year-old boy shot in Philadelphia after gunman opens fire on home: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10511327" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter provides update on shooting involving child on April 12, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured after a gunman opened fire into a home on Monday night in Philadelphia's Olney section, according to police.Philadelphia police said the child is expected to survive."Another tragic incident where a young child was shot," said Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter.Around 10:30 p.m., police said someone on the 5100 block of Westford Road fired multiple shots into a house.The child was the only person hit."Someone fired numerous shots into the house. The boy was in the house at the time, and with quite a few other people; they're describing it as a family party at this point," Coulter said.The boy was struck in the knee and taken to the hospital.The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.As of Sunday, there were 546 shooting victims in the city, up 40% from this time last year.Shootings of juvenile victims in Philadelphia are up 40%, compared to this time last year, with now more than 50 victims under the age of 18.On Tuesday, City Council leaders and community advocates are meeting at the nonprofit New Options More Opportunities (NOMO) Foundation in North Philadelphia to discuss plans to prevent violence and create jobs.Council leaders say they will use strategies to stabilize neighborhoods and mitigate the conditions of poverty that are strongly linked to violence.