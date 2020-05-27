9-year-old boy shot dead in Philadelphia: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6214061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Commissioner Danielle Outlaw provides update on deadly shooting of 9-year-old boy on May 26, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the deadly shooting of a young boy on Tuesday night.It happened around 9:27 p.m. inside a residence on the 5900 block of N. 20th Street in the city's Ogontz section.Police say a 9-year-old boy was shot once in the face.He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.According to Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, there were family members, including an adult, inside the home when the shots rang out.No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made."There's evidence to believe that there might be some negligence involved," said Outlaw.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.