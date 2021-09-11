september 11th

Volunteers place American flags at Pennsauken 9/11 Memorial

Thousands of American flags placed at Pennsauken 9/11 Memorial

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Volunteers placed nearly 3000 American flags late Friday night at the Pennsauken 9/11 Memorial.

First responders, families and friends placed the flags at the memorial on the corner of Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue.

Each flag represents a life lost during the September 11th terror attacks in 2001.

The flags will remain there until late Saturday night.
