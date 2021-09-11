PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Volunteers placed nearly 3000 American flags late Friday night at the Pennsauken 9/11 Memorial.
First responders, families and friends placed the flags at the memorial on the corner of Route 130 and Merchantville Avenue.
Each flag represents a life lost during the September 11th terror attacks in 2001.
The flags will remain there until late Saturday night.
Volunteers place American flags at Pennsauken 9/11 Memorial
SEPTEMBER 11TH
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News