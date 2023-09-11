9/11 ceremony held at Bucks County memorial marking 22 years since attacks

LOWER MAKEFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dozens of people gathered and listened to stories at 9/11 Memorial Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield Township Monday.

The ceremony marked 22 years since 9/11.

Tara Bane's late husband Michael Bane was among the eighteen residents of Bucks County killed during the attacks.

"He was in the North tower in the 100th floor," Bane said.

Bane said it's hard to believe so much time has gone by.

"It feels sometimes like it was last year or yesterday. He's frozen in my mind as a 33-year-old. That was my husband back then and he'll always have a piece of my heart," Bane said.

During the event, Bane shared her journey of coping with grief and finding peace over the last couple of decades.

"Of course the memories and of course talking and being with people who knew Michael is always healing," Bane said, "Having a loving a supporting family around me has been a huge help and this community."

The nearly 3,000 names of those who were killed are engraved on the memorial, which was dedicated in 2006.

"My son, Kenneth. My son Kenny Caldwell. He was in the first tower that got hit, on the 102nd floor," said Elsie Goss Caldwell.

Goss Caldwell said her son was a Philadelphia native and that she wears an angel pin in memory of him.

"Some kind of way he was able to call me and be called and I answered the phone and he said, 'Mom I just want to let you know that I love you,' and then click, he was gone and we never found him," Goss Caldwell said.

Goss Caldwell said she now continues her son's legacy by giving scholarships in his name.

The garden oasis is also a place to remember Kenneth and the hundreds of others who perished that day.

The rest of the day is to be used as a quiet time of remembrance for those who would like to take self-guided tours throughout the memorial.