New feature will let 911 callers show video to New Castle County dispatchers

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in New Castle County, Delaware have announced the launch of a video streaming feature for 911 emergency calls.

They say this technology will significantly enhance the capabilities of emergency responders in the county by providing video to the call operators from those who initiate the 911 calls.

The technology will be launched on Monday.

"Video with 911 allows us to see an emergency through our caller's eyes," Donald Holden, the acting chief of the county's emergency communications division, said. "This will save lives. Without a doubt, this will save lives."

Dispatchers in the county have been trained to start using the 911 video streaming option created by Rave Mobile Safety.

When they determine that real-time video could be beneficial during a call, they can text a special link to the caller.

Upon clicking the link, residents have the choice to share their live video feed with 911.

"I think we all can imagine many, many different types of emergency incidents where video in addition to audio adds information," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said.

Once the video stream is terminated by either party, 911 cannot access the video again without a new authorization from the caller.

"We will continue here in New Castle County to employ the latest and greatest technology in a safe, secure and private way," Meyer added.

County officials said their call center will be the first in the state to use this video feature. They said it's especially important because they handle about half of the emergency call volume in Delaware.

Officials, like Major Laura O'Sullivan with New Castle County Police, said the video feature could also help law enforcement solve crime.

"You can interview ten different witnesses who are at a scene and get ten different statements," O'Sullivan said. "So, sometimes video is a little more concrete. In that way, it will certainly assist us in our responding and officer safety in general."