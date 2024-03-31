91st Easter Promenade steps off in South Philadelphia

Sunday's parade kicked off at 5th and South streets and ended at 2nd and Lombard at Headhouse Plaza.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The weather on Easter Sunday was perfect for the 91st Annual Easter Promenade in South Philadelphia.

Music filled the air as horn players strutted down South Street, lined with crowds of spectators on either side.

This family friendly event draws people from all over the city often spanning generations.

"I've been coming here since '04 bringing my first generation of children. Now I'm bringing my second generation of children," said Cynthia Young-Nelson of Upper Darby.

Organizers say in addition to highlighting and supporting the South Street Headhouse District, the event is all about having a good time and creating special moments.

"Walking down South Street, and promenading down South Street is really making memories with friends and family," said Dana Feinberg, with the South Street Headhouse Business District.

Families had the opportunity to participate in an egg hunt and take pictures with Philadelphia sports mascots and the Easter Bunny.

"Easter is my favorite because I love bunnies and I love to see the Easter bunny," said Lulu Greenwell, a young girl from Graduate Hospital.

Everyone also looks forward to the best dressed contest every year.

"South Street is such an art centric place. It's where people can really just thrive with color and creativity and costuming and it's a wonderful time for people to celebrate," said Feinberg.

Adults and kids alike dressed up. Even some pets got in on the fun.

Decked out in a yellow suit with a matching hat and bow tie, Young-Nelson's grandson won first place in the best dressed contest in the 9 to 12 age group.

When asked about his favorite part of the experience, Jeremiah Carabello-Young said, "Being on stage and looking nice."

