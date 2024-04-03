Delaware teen Sophia Clayton DJs at White House Easter Egg Roll

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sophia Clayton says she's been spinning beats since she was 2... and has since DJ'd for some of Hollywood's biggest names to the NBA.

On Monday, the Delaware teen mixed up a storm at the White House Easter Egg Roll, proving that even April showers can't dampen her bright beats.

"I was just like wait 'a couple? like more than one, this is awesome'!" said Sophia. "I found out I'm going to be DJing on the stage and I was just really excited because it's not everyday do you get to DJ at the White House and do multiple sets."

The rain may have delayed her sets, but 15-year-old Sophia, known as DJ Sophia Rocks, provided the soundtrack for some of the youngest attendees at the White House.

The Dover native is no stranger to spinning at high profile events. Sophia has DJ'd high profile events from the WNBA's All Star Weekend in Indianapolis to a gathering for Hollywood A-lister Jamie Foxx.

She says going to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is by far the biggest highlight of her young career.

"Its really special. Especially having this special moment at such a young age. It really means something," she said.