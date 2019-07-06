94-year-old rescued from house fire in Delaware County

WAYNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Neighbors in one Delaware County neighborhood woke up to sirens, flashing lights, and plumes of smoke.Firefighters responded to a two-alarm house fire along Louella Avenue in Wayne, Pa. just before 1 a.m. SaturdayA 94-year-old man was rescued from the second floor and rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation.His wife was able to make it out and run to a neighbor's house for help.Officials say the fire started in the basement, but there was no word on the cause of the fire.